If flowers aren't your thing, there's another type of bouquet that you might prefer for Valentine's Day. Well, if you're not a vegetarian.

Four words — beef jerky flower bouquet.

The Manly Man Company came up with the idea, carving sticks and sheets of jerky into the shape of roses, presented inside a beer mug "vase."

"Roses are red, violets are blue, jerky is his favorite, but, he wants roses too," the product description says.

If you have a sweet tooth, the company also has bacon roses with dark chocolate.

If you want to purchase their romantic jerky, visit their website. The deadline for Feb. 14 delivery is Monday.

Manly Gifts for Men // The Manly Man Company® Click the Help icon located at the bottom-right of your browser window to receive answers from our HUGE! FAQ database that we spent pretty much forever building and continually update based on over 45,000 orders of experience.

RELATED: Olive Garden brings back Breadstick Bouquets for Valentine's Day

RELATED: The most popular Google search on Valentine's Day is ______