Make a child's Christmas wish come true through USPS Operation Santa

The Postal Service has been facilitating Operation Santa—which allows people to purchase Christmas gifts for children who write letters to Santa—for 110 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Every Christmas, children all over the country mail letters to Santa.

For the last 110 years, the U.S. Post Office (USPS) has been making sure these carefully crafted wishes don't just end up in the recycling bin.

Letters that are sent with accurate postage and complete return addresses get posted on USPSOperationSanta.com, where people can read and adopt them.

If you wish to adopt a letter, follow these steps:

Visit USPSOperationSanta.com, click on the registration link and follow the prompts to register and have your identity verified.

If potential adopters are unable to get their ID verified online, they will be provided a code and given instructions on how to get verified in person at a local USPS location. Once verified, the adopter will receive a welcome email with detailed information on how to participate in the program.

Registered adopters can read letters at USPSOperationSanta.com, and choose one to fulfill. Once a letter is chosen, adopters must follow the directions they received in their welcome email to ship gifts.

Packages must be shipped via Priority Mail service, but gifts do not need to be in Priority Mail-branded boxes.

The last day to adopt letters is Dec. 19, which coincides with the Priority Mail suggested deadline.

Letter adopters are responsible for postage fees to ship the gift packages.

The USPS also offers these tips for reducing shipping costs:

Use Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes, free at your local Post Office. Take a box when shopping and only purchase items that can fit in the box.

Adopt a letter from your state, or a nearby state.

Look at the dimensions of the gift very carefully, paying special attention to size and weight

Consider a gift card instead of purchasing larger, heavier items. Gift cards need to be sent in a Priority Mail envelope, 4-by-6 or larger, to accommodate the shipping label.