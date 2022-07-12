Championship round: Which is the best Christmas movie?

COLORADO, USA — It's the most wonderful time of the year — Christmas movie season — and we need your help.
The 9NEWS audience has once again helped us determine the best Christmas movie in the 5th annual Christmas flick fight.
The bracket-style competition has featured 64-holiday movies battling for the grand prize.
The top seeds in this year's bracket were three-time champion "Christmas Vacation" and 2019 winner "A Christmas Story" as well as "Home Alone" and "It's a Wonderful Life."
After two weeks and several rounds of voting, the final two movies are once again "Christmas Vacation" and "A Christmas Story."
The winner will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6:45 a.m.
Click on the image below to vote for the grand champion winner.
Each round will be open during the following dates:
- Round one (64 movies) opens on Dec. 8
- Round two (32 movies) begins Monday, Dec. 12
- Round three (16 movies) begins Wednesday, Dec. 14
- Elite eight begins Friday, Dec. 16
- Final four begins Monday, Dec. 19
- Finals begin Tuesday, Dec. 20
- Winner announced Wednesday, Dec. 21
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.