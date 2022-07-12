Championship round: Which is the best Christmas movie?

After a grueling 64-film bracket challenge, we are down to the final two.

COLORADO, USA — It's the most wonderful time of the year — Christmas movie season — and we need your help.

The 9NEWS audience has once again helped us determine the best Christmas movie in the 5th annual Christmas flick fight.

The bracket-style competition has featured 64-holiday movies battling for the grand prize.

The top seeds in this year's bracket were three-time champion "Christmas Vacation" and 2019 winner "A Christmas Story" as well as "Home Alone" and "It's a Wonderful Life."

After two weeks and several rounds of voting, the final two movies are once again "Christmas Vacation" and "A Christmas Story."

The winner will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6:45 a.m.

Click on the image below to vote for the grand champion winner.

Each round will be open during the following dates:

Round one (64 movies) opens on Dec. 8

Round two (32 movies) begins Monday, Dec. 12

Round three (16 movies) begins Wednesday, Dec. 14

Elite eight begins Friday, Dec. 16

Final four begins Monday, Dec. 19

Finals begin Tuesday, Dec. 20

Winner announced Wednesday, Dec. 21

