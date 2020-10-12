'Christmas Vacation' named best Christmas movie by 9NEWS viewers

The 1989 John Hughes-penned Christmas classic outlasted 31 other flicks to win the 3rd annual 9NEWS Christmas Bracket.

COLORADO, USA — The beloved Christmas film "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" beat out 31 other movies to be named the best Christmas movie by 9NEWS viewers.

"Christmas Vacation" returns to the top spot after previously winning in 2018 before being dethroned by "A Christmas Story" in 2019.

The bracket-style Christmas flick fight, which launched Dec. 14, featured 32 holiday movies battling for the grand prize.

The top seeds in the 2020 bracket were "Christmas Vacation," "Home Alone," "It's a Wonderful Life" and "A Christmas Story." Number-two seed "Elf" pulled off the upset over "It's a Wonderful Life" to take the final spot in the Final Four.

Film fans may remember multiple scenes from "Christmas Vacation" were shot in Breckenridge and Frisco.

Voting for each round:

Round one (32 movies): Monday, Dec. 14

Sweet Sixteen (16 movies): Wednesday, Dec. 16

Elite Eight (8 movies): Friday, Dec. 18

Final Four: Monday, Dec. 21

Championship: Wednesday, Dec. 23

Winner announced: Thursday, Dec. 24

