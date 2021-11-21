Christmas in Comfort kicks off this weekend

Volunteer organizers call the annual Christmas tradition, a little piece of "Americana."

COMFORT, Texas — Elizabeth Perry describes her hometown as nostalgic.

"It's like walking through a Norman Rockwell painting, it's like an escape from the big city," said Perry.

The Hill Country town of Comfort is just 30 minutes from San Antonio.

"Everything is within walking distance. We have antique stores, shopping store, a new women's clothing stores, wineries," said Perry.

Perry owns a small business in downtown Comfort, and she's just one of the many volunteers putting on an annual Christmas tradition.

Christmas in Comfort kicks off the weekend after Thanksgiving.

"It's like a piece of Americana. It's fabulous," said Perry.

The festivities start at 10 a.m. Saturday with a full day of fun for the entire family including live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, and a petting zoo and gingerbread decorating for the kids.

Starting at 7 p.m. that night, over a hundred floats participate in a lighted Christmas parade, followed by a fireworks presentation.

And, all day Santa will be on hand for photos.

"Everybody lines the streets with their lawn chairs and blankets, and everybody partakes in the whole event. It's like quintessential Americana," said Perry.