SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of people made a pit stop at the Elf Louise Warehouse on Sunday as they get ready to deliver a little Christmas spirit.

That included Jeff Keller, a first year volunteer, and a man always willing to put on a Santa costume. "Let's go give some toys away," he said as his wife and elf drove towards the southwest side.

This is Keller's second day in a row delivering hundreds of toys for those who need them. "I love being Santa Claus to these kids because they're so special to me," he told KENS 5 on Sunday.

The feeling is mutual. Keller was greeted with 'Hi Santa' and 'Ho ho ho' as he walked toward a San Antonio home with a sack of presents on his back.

20,000 Bexar County children will get a special delivery from Santa ahead of the holiday thanks to the Elf Louise Christmas project.

Louise Locker started the non-profit organization while she was attending Trinity University. She noticed Christmas didn't exist for many kids in the community whose parents couldn't afford gifts.

RELATED: Nearly 1,000 volunteers make Christmas wishes come true for kids across Bexar County

RELATED: People Who Make San Antonio Great: The true spirit of Christmas, 50 years on

RELATED: Elf Louise celebrates 50 years of serving thousands of families

It's a small gesture for kids who may not receive any presents otherwise and it's the very reason Keller promises to be back next year

"It's all about the kids," he said on the the car ride to the next home. "I can't express that enough, just seeing the expression on their face."

Those expressions were just like Christmas morning, because, for some of the kids, it is.