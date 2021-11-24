Chilly weather in store for San Antonio's tree lighting ceremony. Here's what you need to know.

SAN ANTONIO — Grab your hot chocolate as it's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in the Alamo City.
Just in time for Friday night's H-E-B annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration, San Antonians can expect chilly temperatures in the mid-50s.
Prepare to dress warm, especially if you plan to stay past 6:20 p.m., when the tree is scheduled to be illuminated at Travis Park.
Since a cold front should push through Thanksgiving morning, Friday should be a clear night.
Here is your temperature forecast for Friday's event:
Noon - 57
3 p.m. (Event begins) - 60
6:20 p.m. (Tree is lit) - 56
9 p.m. (Event ends) - 51
Midnight - 49
This free community celebration is open to the public from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The event will include fun activities such as letters to Santa, holiday crafts, musical entertainment and a special visit from Santa.
VIA will also be offering complimentary rides to the downtown celebration.