Chilly weather in store for San Antonio's tree lighting ceremony. Here's what you need to know.

SAN ANTONIO — Grab your hot chocolate as it's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in the Alamo City.

Just in time for Friday night's H-E-B annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration, San Antonians can expect chilly temperatures in the mid-50s.

Prepare to dress warm, especially if you plan to stay past 6:20 p.m., when the tree is scheduled to be illuminated at Travis Park.

Since a cold front should push through Thanksgiving morning, Friday should be a clear night.

Here is your temperature forecast for Friday's event:

Noon - 57

3 p.m. (Event begins) - 60

6:20 p.m. (Tree is lit) - 56

9 p.m. (Event ends) - 51

Midnight - 49

This free community celebration is open to the public from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will include fun activities such as letters to Santa, holiday crafts, musical entertainment and a special visit from Santa.