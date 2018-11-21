SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Boys & Girls Club plans to give out Christmas presents to more than 1,000 children this year. For some of those kids, it's the only gift they'll have under the tree.

As of Tuesday, the club still needs presents for 200 children. The Boys & Girls Club is a safe place for Joseph Mayorga. "It has made me not become a bad person in the streets," he said. 'I've been here, and I have been doing great."

Joseph is pumped about the holidays, and this year, he's asking for something simple.

"Jeans for quince's," he said. "I asked for some Levi's for quinceañeras, so I can go dance with the girls."

He is among 1,300 kids who have made a Christmas wish list for 'Reindeer Brigade.' Chief Development Officer Renee Garvens said this is an important fundraiser for the kids.

"For a lot of our kids, this is the only Christmas they will receive," she said. "It is a huge help for our families who have multiple children and are struggling during the holiday season."

About 200 still need to be adopted. Lauren Amendarez said it more than just about giving hearts. "It is teaching me to be a better person," she said.

"Most kids here, their parents are in jail," Mayorga said. "They don't live with them. Some, their parents can't afford to buy things for them. So, I think that if someone gets something for them, it makes them feel loved."

If you would like to donate or adopt a wishlist, click here.

