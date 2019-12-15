BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas — The 16th Annual Balcones Heights Blue Santa Parade made its way across town Saturday.

Blue Santa and Mrs. Claus rode in style on top of a fire truck. They were joined by police, city council members, the River City Classic Car Club, American Legion Band, St. Gregory the Great Catholic School and more.

They strolled through the streets, waving and handing out candy as Christmas music played over the speakers.

Mayor Suzanne De Leon said this is their way of spreading holiday cheer.

"We just love our city and we love our community," De Leon said. "It's just a wonderful way to end the year and get ready for 2020."

The parade wrapped up at Wonderland of the Americas, where nearly 300 children received gifts from Blue Santa.

Meanwhile, in Crystal City, KENS 5's Paul Mireles and Sarah Forgany took part in the Christmas parade.

