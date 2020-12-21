Bexar Co. leaders restrict sale of certain types of fireworks but Alamo Fireworks welcomes safe practices leading up to New Year's Eve

While the pandemic has changed plans for traditional fireworks displays, Alamo Fireworks is expecting high consumer turnout at its more than 150 vendors in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Commissioners Court has approved to restrict the sale of certain types of consumer-grade fireworks in light of drought conditions.

Fireworks sales launched Sunday on the heels of the decision made by Bexar County leaders earlier this week.

Banned fireworks include “skyrockets with sticks” and “missiles with fins,” which are typically popular aerial explosives that create quite the lightshow, but not this year.

“Safety is a huge concern for us so the ban we totally understand, rockets with sticks can be dangerous when there are drought conditions so we want to be 100 percent compliant with that,” said Chelsea Bode, communications director for Alamo Fireworks.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 12 people died from non-occupational fireworks-related deaths in 2019.

Fireworks also contributed to over 10,000 injuries during the same year.

Bode is stressing the importance of safety for everyone as they prepare to launch fireworks in celebration of New Year’s Eve.

“Be cognizant that you are buying an explosive so you want to be careful around children. Always have a water hose or bucket nearby, shoot from a flat sturdy surface, always point your fireworks away from people, buildings, animals and just be prepared for anything that could go wrong,” Bode said.

Bode noted despite the ban on specific fireworks, sales are expected to soar. San Antonio’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display is going virtual this year because pandemic concerns.