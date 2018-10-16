Dust off those resumes, job seekers!

Whether you're looking for a new career or a seasonal job for some extra cash this holiday season, Best Buy said it's hiring.

The company will host a national holiday hiring fair on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at all its stores for seasonal positions. Best Buy said it plans on hiring thousands of people across the country this week.

Interested candidates can apply in person or online at bestbuy-jobs.com and come to any Best Buy store from 10 am to 4 pm on Wednesday. Interviews will take place the same day. The company said job openings include sales, customer service, merchandising and inventory.

