SAN ANTONIO — ‘Twas two nights before Christmas

and all through the night

a creature is stirring that is a familiar sight.

Or should I say... Smell?

"At first I thought it was my husband, and I was like, 'uhhh,' and then I was like, 'oh my God, no, it's the skunks,'" one woman said.

People in the Beacon Hill neighborhood are used to their furry neighbors. One person in the neighborhood said they add a little spark to the neighborhood. Another homeowner said she has a whole family of skunks that lives under the house.

While others decorate with Santas, Snoopys, and Snowmen, these neighbors get festive by honoring their foul-smelling friends.

It started with one, and the word quickly spread through the neighborhood Facebook group. They rushed to order the unique decorations online, and found out their demand was causing a problem for the supply.

"We were watching them run out. 'Oh, there's four left, two left, one left,'" one neighbor said. "And then people come back on and say there's more available."

While others may not be open to the idea of skunks for neighbors, the people of Beacon Hill are, and their explanation is simple: It’s a running joke in the community.

"It’s either, spend a lot of time and effort in trying to prevent that, or just accept it, and we've accepted it," one resident said.

The inflatable skunks now brighten up the area, all with hopes of this becoming a new tradition, for all two legged - or four-legged friends to enjoy.

''We celebrate the imperfection, and I think that is really the key to our neighborhood."

