When it comes to Halloween costumes for both young girls and women, it's all about Barbie this year

Cowgirl Barbie and Rollerblade Barbie are the top costumes for women and girls this year, while boys are all about Spider-Man. Men prefer classic movie slashers.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — When it comes to Halloween costume ideas this year, it's time to Think Pink.

Thanks to the blockbuster Barbie movie, the two most-popular costumes available for both girls and women on HalloweenCostumes.com this year are both Barbie-themed.

Rollerblade Barbie and Cowgirl Barbie are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 by the Halloween costume website for girls young and old.

For boys, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man rules the roost. Whether it's Peter Parker or Miles Morales, costumes featuring the webslinger are the two most-popular selections on the costume site.

For men, it's back to the classics. Slasher movie favorites like Ghostface ("Scream"), Michael Myers ("Halloween"), Chuckie ("Child's Play"), Freddy Kreuger ("Nightmare on Elm St.") or Jason ("Friday the 13th") are all among the most-popular choices.

HalloweenCostumes.com charts the most popular costume trends for boys, girls, men, women, families, and even pets.

Here are some other popular trends for each demographic, according to the website:

GIRLS

The Little Mermaid

Bluey

Paw Patrol

Spider-Gwen

BOYS

Video Games (esp. Super Mario Bros, Legend of Zelda, and Sonic the Hedgehog)

Bluey

Paw Patrol

Transformers

WOMEN

The Little Mermaid

Spider-Gwen

Wednesday Addams

Video Games (esp. Super Mario Bros. and Legend of Zelda)

MEN

Ken from The Barbie Movie

Video Games

Superheroes (esp. Spider-Man, Peacemaker, and The Boys)

Inflatables (esp. T-Rex and other animals)

FAMILIES/GROUPS

Super Heroes (esp. The Justice League and The Avengers)

Harry Potter

Star Wars (esp. The Mandalorian and Boba Fett)

TV shows (The Last of Us or Stranger Things)

PETS

Food (esp. hot dogs, tacos, and burritos)

Animals and dinosaurs (esp. T-Rex, triceratops, lions and sharks)

Disney Sidekicks (esp. Flounder, Abu, Olaf, and Stitch)

Occupations (esp. USPS, Pirates, and UPS workers)