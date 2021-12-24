Long lines form at Austin tamale shop as people hope to get traditional dish on Christmas Eve

People lined up outside Delicious Tamales on East Oltorf to get their made-from-scratch tamales on Dec. 24, with some saying they waited an hour or more.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's Christmas Eve and many might be in long lines at stores getting those last-minute gifts, but many others are in long lines waiting to get their hands on a Latin American Christmas classic: Tamales.

The San Antonio-based tamale shop opened its Austin location weeks ago, just in time for the holiday season. Customers said they're grateful for the new Austin location because now they don't have to make the long drive south to get tamales.

"I'm from San Antonio and my parents have had them in San Antonio so we decided to get them here," said Laura Ross, who was in line at the shop.

Some of those waiting in the long line have the special holiday food close to their hearts, reminding them of time spent with loved ones and elders who are no longer here.

"We use to make tamales at my grandmother's house and they passed away and I don't know how to make them," said Diana Rios. "Now they are close and they are very delicious. The name fits them perfectly."

But what exactly are tamales and what goes into making them special? It's a time consuming process that requires corn husks to be soaked in water for hours to be softened. Meanwhile, corn kernels are stone-ground and cooked to create the dough, or "masa," to spread over the softened corn husks, or "hojas."

Countless ingredients and seasonings are used to make the filling and include chicken, pork, beef or some other regional filling. The filling is then added to the masa by hand and wrapped in the hojas to make the tamale.

It's a dish from Central and South America and the Caribbean that goes back thousands of years and has evolved over time to become what they are today in different regions south of the U.S.

They remain a tradition in many cultures, passed down through the years by generations gathered around the table. This makes them a special dish to many who go into the holiday season without the loved ones they would eat a tamale with after laboring for hours to make them.