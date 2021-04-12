Annual Windcrest 'Light Up' event kicks off merry and bright

This year's theme is 'A Kaleidoscope of Colors - 2021 A Christmas Odyssey'.

WINDCREST, Texas — In the City of Windcrest they take their light displays pretty seriously.

On Saturday, the city kicked off its 'Light Up' event with a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, a decades old tradition in which residents decorate their home for the holidays.

Cars took to the streets to drive by homes participating in this year's event.

"We heard about the lights so we wanted to come out and see what this is all about," said Adam Martinez.

Martinez drove in from Houston to see what his San Antonio friends couldn't stop talking about.

"We're just blown away," he said.

As he adores the light up displays, neighbors are competing to be named 'Light Up' winners. Check out previous winners.

Although the event is free, the city offers a map in exchange for a donation to benefit the Windcrest Volunteer Fire Association and various non-profits.