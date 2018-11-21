SAN ANTONIO — Pets are part of our family, so when family gathers around the table for a meal this Thanksgiving or Christmas, you might be tempted to let them join in.

Or maybe you're so busy preparing food and entertaining company, you lose track of Fido, especially if the door is staying open as guests arrive.

Both of those could be a recipe for a problem.

Animal Care Services shared the following tips to make sure you and your pet enjoy a happy, healthy and safe holiday.

Pay attention to your companion animal. Pets are often ignored in the rush and excitement of the holidays. This can lead to destructive boredom and mischief.

Unsure how your pet will react to all the new faces in the house? Create a safe, comfortable place for your pet to relax. Make sure you put out plenty of fresh food, water and toys.

Play with your dog or cat at least twice a day for a good length of time. A tired pet is less likely to do something “off limits.” Use baby gates to cut off access to restricted areas.

Traveling with your pet during the holiday? Make sure you bring all your pet’s supplies, including food, dishes, leash and collar, toys as well as any medications your pet may be need.

Ensure your pet has some form of identification should they get lost, like an engraved tag with your contact number and the City required microchip ID. ACS offers free microchips for the pets of San Antonio residents at the City shelter located at 4710 State Highway 151. Microchips are available anytime during regular business hours.

If your dog will be staying with a friend, a pet sitter or at a boarding kennel during the holiday, make arrangements well in advance to avoid any last minute hassles.

Holiday goodies of any sort should be kept away from your pet. Chocolate and raisins can actually be toxic to many animals.

It may be tempting, but don’t give your pet food off of the table. The rich foods we typically eat during the holidays can be hard on your animal’s stomach and may lead to intestinal upset and diarrhea.

Candies and gums with the artificial sweetener Xylitol can also be toxic to pets.

Remember, poultry bones, including turkey, are a choking hazard.

Giving alcohol to a pet--even a sip or two--is dangerous and could be fatal.

If you think your pet may have ingested something toxic? Call the ASPCA Pet Poison Control Center at 1-888-426-4435 (there may be a charge) or dial the nearest pet emergency clinic. Check the Yellow Pages under “veterinary clinic” for one closest to you.

© 2018 KENS