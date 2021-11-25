A glimpse at how first responders spend Thanksgiving

Fire Captain Brian Sayles said although they might be working, they still find a way to spend the holiday with those the mean the most to them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When most Texans think of Thanksgiving, there is usually turkey, football, and family. And that holds true, even for local first responders.

"Working the holidays kind of comes with the gig. We work 24 on, 48 off, so this year it happens to be our on shift" Fire Captain Brian Sayles said.

According to Sayles, although they might be working, they still find a way to spend the holiday with those the mean the most to them.

"Being here, obviously, we don’t get to spend the holiday with our families," Sayles said. "A lot of us have our families come through, we say hi. they bring us stuff and we get to take pictures and what not," said Sayles.



Sayles said to his surprise, there weren't any calls for fire emergencies Thursday, so in their downtime, they do their best to make the station feel like home with their second families.

"We are cooking, watching football, everyone is bringing their own dish, so we are all chipping in to try and have our own little Thanksgiving," Firefighter Eric Buys said.

Buys said they don’t mind working the holiday with their second families, so that way the community can spend the holiday with theirs.

"Be safe," Buys said. "If you’re doing it safely, don’t get too wild. If the cowboys win or lose, just enjoy it," said Buys.

Even if they may look like they are relaxing, rest assured these firefighters are still ready to drop on a dime to respond to emergencies when the alarm sounds.

