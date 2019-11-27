SAN ANTONIO — The immense number of holiday travelers may bring traffic to a crawl this week, but it's certainly not slowing down law enforcement's efforts to curb risky driving.

Texas troopers are stepping up their presence on the roads. Between now and Dec. 1, Department of Public Safety troopers will be on Texas roads looking for drunk drivers, people not wearing their seat belts and other violations.

DPS officials say that, during the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday, troopers issued more than 74,000 traffic citations and warnings during its ramped-up enforcement period. Nearly a thousand of those were for not wearing a seat belt, and more than 300 were for driving while intoxicated.

TxDOT says that, despite the fact this is a cheerful time of year, it can also be the deadliest for those on the roads.

"Last year there were 43 people that did die on Texas roadways, so it's very important that we stress this is a time for celebrating and spending time with loved ones," a DPS spokesperson said. "However, it could be the deadliest time of the year."

As a reminder: Bexar County has a year-round no-refusal policy, meaning that if you're stopped for suspicion of drunken driving and refuse a breath test, you'll be subject to having your blood drawn.

Road travel tips

Triple-A says Wednesday is also the day most auto claims are filed. Whether it's for fender benders or car break-ins, Triple-A says most claims are filed Wednesday and Christmas Eve.

Experts say one in five crashes occur in parking lots, so they suggest putting your phone down, driving slow and refraining from cutting through lots. Because they will be busy with shoppers, watch for pedestrians on foot as well.

Additionally, TxDOT says one of the easiest ways you can remain safe and stress-free during your holiday travels is by making sure your vehicle is maintained before hitting the roads.

Airport congestion...or lack thereof?

Meanwhile, for a day that San Antonio International Airport officials was expected to be their busiest of the Thanksgiving season, everything was fairly quiet early Wednesday afternoon. Employees said passenger traffic peaks at certain hours, including early in the morning and between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

SAI officials said TSA checkpoints would be fully-staffed to accommodate the rush of travelers, and if you've got some time before you take off, you can send questions to TSA via Twitter at @askTSA to see what's OK and not OK to bring on your travels. It's always a good idea to arrive at least two hours before your flight.