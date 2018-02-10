A San Antonio restaurant manager known for her hard work and “great heart” is recovering after being critically injured in a northeast-side hit-and-run accident.

Samantha Flores, 23, has taken to her artistic passion to help heal.

“They took half of my body,” she said. “But at least they didn't take away my ability to paint, which is all I’ve ever wanted to do.”

Flores was riding her bike home from work around midnight when she was struck by a vehicle on Nacogdoches Road. She was left at the scene suffering from severe injuries.

“There are no bike lanes there,” Flores described. “It's very dark.”

Flores said that she felt the car riding her tail and could see the driver’s lights coming up behind her.

“I felt like they were angry and I was in their way,” she said. “I felt like they plowed through me trying to teach me a lesson.”

While the road to recovery has been a long one, with the help of her friends, family, her fiancé, and the community, she's gained a new-found strength through her art. In fact, Flores says that she did a stint at art school before managing restaurants.

“This is my chance to just slow down, take a step back and focus on what's really important in life,” Flores said.

Now, she's hoping her paintings will help cover medical bills.

She's selling her work on a Facebook page she started, As The Rabbit Turns, dedicated to her art and recovery.

“Hopefully, this is my chance to inspire,” she said. “A chance to let people take something away from this.”

Meanwhile, the person who hit Flores is still out there.

“They can't just get away with it,” Flores said. “Everybody has rallied around me and reminded me that we share these roads. They are public domain.”

Doctors don't expect her to be back on a bike for another year, but Flores says that she will keep moving forward.

A GoFundMe page has also been established for Flores’ medical bills. To donate, click here.

