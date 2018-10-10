The victim of a hit-and-run was fighting for her life not too long ago. But on Tuesday, she finally headed home.

Samantha Flores was riding her bike home from work on the northeast side on September 7 when two cars hit her and fled the scene, leaving her critically injured. The Cherrity Bar manager who also spent time working at Kimura, reportedly suffered severe injuries to her lungs, liver, and leg.

After receiving a lot of support from the biking community as well as the restaurants she's worked for, Flores posted on Facebook Tuesday that she returned home and that her bed is surrounded by flowers.

While Flores has returned home, her recovery continues. Click here to contribute to her GoFundMe account, which will help with her medical expenses as well as other needs related to her recovery.

