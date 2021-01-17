Three tucked away trails in the SA area

We’re showing you trails in the San Antonio area, so you can enjoy the views, while also enjoying your exercise.

TEXAS, USA — If your New Year’s resolution is become more fit, getting a jog in at a trail could help you achieve you that goal.

So, we’re showing you three tucked away trails in the San Antonio area. So you can enjoy the views, while also enjoying your exercise.

First, we started at Senator Frank Madla Natural Area in Helotes.

It’s 42 acres, so there's a ton of space to social distance, and enjoy the outdoors. It’s rich in history with structures that date back to the late 1800s. And thanks to Texas Parks and Wildlife, The City of San Antonio and the community, it’s developed into what it is today.

Second, we visited Crownridge Canyon Park.

It’s one of those hidden types of trails surrounded by tall trees. It’s on Luskey Boulevard on the northwest side, not too far from The University of Texas at San Antonio. It’s about 1.30 miles long. So, if you’re looking for a quick jog, or a refreshing place to walk, you might like this one.

Last on the list, we kept going north to Boerne. We visited Cibolo Creek Trail.

It starts at The Kendall, which is a hotel off Main Plaza. It runs all the way out to City Park along Cibolo Creek. It’s a little less than two miles, and of course, make sure to say hello to the ducks while you’re out there!

And now that the temperatures are on the cooler end, running in the cold may not be the easiest thing to do. Especially if your lungs are more sensitive to cold air. So, KENS 5 talked to strength coach Adam Trevino with Balance Fitness & Performance who gave us tips on how to stay safe.

Wear multiple layers as needed

Keep your head and face warm using a beanie or athletic scarf

Run with moisture-wicking socks, which could also help prevent blisters

Bring gloves to keep your hands warm

"Just make sure you pack warm and pack accordingly," said Trevino.

