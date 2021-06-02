Hidden gym parks south of downtown San Antonio

Looking to get outdoors? Here are some places you can visit.

SAN ANTONIO — Taking a walk, enjoying the river or having a picnic; the Alamo City has it all. And if you’re looking for parks that are south of downtown San Antonio, we found three places you can visit.

We started with Concepcion Park on 500 Theo Parkway.

Sidewalks to get your run in, outdoor workout equipment and fields to stay active, it’s pretty hard to get bored here, especially in a place rich in history as it sits next to Mission Concepcion.

And as park signs guided us to toward the River Walk, we followed them for about four miles, ending up in Espada Park on 1750 SE Military Drive.

If you’re looking to cast your line, then catch and release, enjoy some paddling, or cruise on your bike, you can add this park to your list.

And last stop for the day, we visited Medina River Natural Area on 15890 TX-16 near Palo Alto Road.

It’s a 511-acre property that the City says has been enhanced with seven miles of trails for you to enjoy.

You can pick a trailhead or listen to the sounds of the water passing through. It’s also dog friendly!

For more information about San Antonio trails or parks you can visit, click here.