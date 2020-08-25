Here's the newest drive-in expected to open in San Antonio

And yes, you can bring your own snacks.

SAN ANTONIO — Looking to see a movie from the comfort of your car?

Electric Fiesta is working to open a San Antonio drive-in, The New Mission Outdoor Theater. It's expected to come to Brooks City Base on September 4 on 8069 Challenger Boulevard.

The outdoor theater will have two screens, which can accommodate 130 vehicles per screen. The number of seatbelts in your vehicle determines the number of people admitted, and rates start at $27, the company says.

Each of the two screens will each show a different movie. Each movie requires its own admission, with screenings ranging from two to four per night.

The movie schedule will be released every two weeks through Mission Outdoor's social media and on their website.

Masks will be required for any activity outside of the vehicle. Bathrooms, handwashing stations and sanitizer will also be available. And yes, you can bring your own snacks.

"Expect a movie night that’s fun and safe for all ages," the company says.