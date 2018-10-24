SAN ANTONIO — A Helotes woman will be representing the Lone Star State at the New York City Marathon. She is running next month to raise awareness and support for a charity that benefits people living with Type 1 diabetes.

23-year-old Marie Diaz is a dental assistant. She sees when sugar causes problems for teeth. The sweet stuff can also cause problems for her health.

"Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that has no cure, so basically, my body attacked itself and I will no longer produce insulin, which is a hormone that everybody needs to survive," Diaz said.

She was diagnosed at 4 years old. The American Diabetes Association says Diaz is one of 1.25 million Americans living with Type 1 diabetes. She isn't letting the diagnosis get in the way of her goals. Four days a week, Marie laces up her running shoes and hits the pavement. The steps add up to about 30 miles every week. Now, she's a matter of days away from running in the New York City Marathon.

The 26.2-mile race will raise awareness for type one diabetes with team Beyond Type 1. Singer Nick Jonas is one of the group’s supporters. "To have the community behind me and to be raising money for that cause, that's what's been the drive," Diaz said.

Diaz explains that cardio can lead to blood sugar drops, so she carries glucose gels in a running belt and keeps an eye on her smartwatch. It shows readings from a piece of plastic on her stomach; the Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitor.

"I'm able to see if I'm going high or low, and it shows me my blood sugar every five minutes,” Diaz said. “That's probably the only reason I've been able to train for this."

The device is covered by her insurance and available to some patients with Medicare.

With all the preparation for the marathon, Diaz says she's glad she won't have to stop to measure her blood sugar. The reading is a tap away.

As for crossing the finish line, she knows that will take some sweat.

