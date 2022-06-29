Young man rewarded for returning woman's lost purse in Chula Vista

According to social media posts, he tracked down the woman to give back the purse with everything in it.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The community is giving back to a young San Diegan for his good deed.

The young man reportedly found a purse last Friday that a woman left behind in a shopping cart in Chula Vista.

A photo from a GoFundMe page, shows a doorbell camera capturing him dropping off the purse to the woman's home.

The story went viral, and people wanted the young man to be rewarded.

At last check, the GoFundMe page has raised over $3,700.