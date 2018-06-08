A wheelchair-bound woman was denied service at a nail salon in Burton, MI so a Walmart employee stepped in to help, a woman wrote on her Facebook page last week.

Tasia Smith said the woman was denied service at Wal-Mart's nail salon "Da Vi nails" because she "moves too much." According to NBC 10, the wheelchair-bound woman has cerebral palsy.

"Out of the kindness of the Walmart workers hearts they went and bought nail polish and came into my work to paint this sweet girls nails," Smith wrote. "They were so patient with her (which she did great, barely moved & was just so sweet)... It's an absolute shame that they denied her for something so little."

*Editor's note: When trying to reach the nail salon for a comment the line was temporarily disconnected.

