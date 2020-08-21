x
Heartwarming

On anniversary of wife’s death, man sends flowers to women at Wimberley memory facility

He's spreading the love.

AUSTIN, Texas — With all that's going on in the world, it's nice to be able to focus on the positive and we are hearing from many of you. One Central Texas family that is already dealing with so much decided to brighten the day of others.

When you find the one, you just know.

“I can't think anything that wasn't my favorite thing about her,” said Carl Reed.

Carl and Marjorie Reed were married 69 years and he always made a point to make sure she knew she was the one all the way to the end.

“She loved roses and Daddy always made sure she was had plenty of them,” said their daughter, Kim.

He lost her last August and has since then, he has felt pretty lost. So this year, on the anniversary of her passing, Carl Reed decided to pass along that love.

With the help of his daughter, they made a special delivery – bouquets of flowers to every woman in the memory care unit at his new home in Wimberley.

“Their faces just lit up,” said Carl Reed. “It was amazing the change that came over all of them.”

It's often said you get more when you give. Carl and Marjorie Reed are proof. And isn't it true right now more than ever, we could all use a little more love?

