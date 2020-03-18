SAN ANTONIO — Congratulations are in order for KENS 5 meteorologists Andrew Wilson and Meagan Massey. The pair got engaged on St. Patrick's Day.

Their love story, however, started in 2012 on the campus of Mississippi State University. That's where the future meteorologists first met.

"My friend Jared introduced us," Andrew explained via Messenger.

"Our first date was BIN 612, then we went to the Noxubee Wildlife Refuge!" Meagan recalled.

The two navigated the weather and their careers side-by-side, "Meagan and I were basically long-distance starting when I graduated in December 2013 to July of 2018. It was really tough at times, but we tried to make it so we could see each other once a month, which helped," Andrew said.

"We would see each other on game day weekends!" Meagan shared.

Prior to his time at KENS, Andrew worked at KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas as a meteorologist/multimedia journalist, WLOX in Biloxi, Mississippi as a meteorologist/reporter and most recently, at KVUE in Austin, Texas where he worked as a meteorologist/digital content producer.

Meagan previously worked at KCEN in Temple as the weekday morning meteorologist.

Both landed at KENS 5 in the summer of 2019.

The couple explains that the engagement wasn't a surprise, but the proposal definitely was. Andrew and Meagan were taking a tour of Jerry World, also known as AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Andrew's birthday.

"Meagan is a huge Cowboys fan!" Andrew explained.

Meagan said that she wasn't expecting anything at first.

"I didn't think anything was weird until we took a tour picture and Andrew was sweaty and shaking. That was as soon as we walked into AT&T Stadium. I also wondered why my brother's friend was randomly with us with a good camera taking pictures everywhere!"

Andrew said initially he wasn't too nervous, but "got really nervous once we walked out in the field."

Meagan said that once the two walked onto the field "we were the only ones and my family walked slower and slower behind me, then I knew what was about to happen."

She described the entire proposal as very sweet and emotional, adding "He obviously knows me so well since he proposed at AT&T Stadium! I love the Dallas Cowboys and he's an Eagles fan so this says a lot!"

While the couple doesn't have a date in mind yet, they're both looking forward to spending the rest of their lives with each other.

"Meagan is such a strong and kind person and she has helped me through some really tough times from my best friend passing away, to when I found out my mom had cancer. She's such a great person and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her."

You can catch meteorologists Andrew Wilson and Meagan Massey forecasting the weekend weather on KENS 5 and KENS 5.com.