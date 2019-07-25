‘We were each other’s strength’ | High school sweethearts set to wed after bride beats cancer twice

CHARLOTTE, N.C -- Mary Stanton Coltrane and Matthew Mills were high school sweethearts. The two met when they were just kids thanks to Matthew’s younger sister.

“I was good friends with his younger sister and so I always knew who Matthew was. But it wasn’t until high school that we actually officially met and got to know each other,” Mary Stanton said.

The two said it was then that their friendship turned into something a little more serious.

“It kind of started through just classic high school texting and led from there,” Matthew said.

Matthew said he knew from the first date with Mary Stanton that she was the one for him.

“She ordered two tacos, rice and beans,” Matthew said reminiscing about their first date.

Matthew and Mary Stanton dated all through high school and continued long distance in college.

“Being long distance in college was tough,” Matthew said. “But we knew that we loved each other and wanted to stay together. It was tough but happy we made that decision.

Mary Stanton was going to UNC and Matthew, a year older, was already attending UVA.

For four years, Mary Stanton made the drive up the interstate to see Matthew on the weekends.

“I did a lot of driving up and down the interstate to see him,” Mary Stanton said. “Matthew played soccer at UVA so his schedule was more strict."

Mary Stanton and Matthew said breaking up over the long-distance was just never an option. The two fell in love and knew they would have to work hard to keep this relationship afloat.

After four years of long-distance, Matthew graduated from college and moved down to Charlotte to be closer to Mary Stanton.

“After I graduated school I moved to Charlotte and that was a much easier commute,” Matthew said. “The long-distance, we kind of became used to it. I think it was better for us to be long-distance and then be in the same place as opposed to vice-versa.”