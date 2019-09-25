UVALDE, Texas — Dr. Alma Arredono-Lynch is a dentist and rancher, a combination you may only see in the Lone Star State. On Tuesday, she picked up 250 bales of hay, but they aren't for her own horses. This pick-up is for a fellow rancher a few hours east.

"I'm thankful for what I have, and I want to share my blessings," Dr. Alma said.

Tropical Depression Imelda poured rain over the Houston area last week, causing floodwaters to rise chest-high in Humble on Thursday.

The Cypress Trails Equestrian Center scrambled to evacuate more than 70 horses. They were moved safely to higher ground, but the water ruined their food. When Dr. Alma saw pictures of the situation on social media, she knew she needed to help.

"We don't need to be asked," Dr. Alma said. "We know. Texans help their neighbors."

Then she made a call to a woman she's never met, the owner of the Cypress Trails Equestrian Center, Darolyn Butler.

"It's pretty amazing and it's pretty demonstrative of horse people and farm people in general," Butler said. "It's a wonderful thing, that we help each other like that."

Butler said the most gracious part of Dr. Alma's offer is her willingness to make the 8-hour roundtrip. "I said, 'that's a long way, are you sure?'" Butler said. "Then she said, 'why else would I offer?'"

Dr. Alma picked up the hay at noon and hit the highway right after, planning to make the trip all in one day.

"Let me be honest with you, I like to take these long trips because I love to eat," Dr. Alma joked. "You find a lot of real nice mom and pop places along the way!"

A meal for a couple dozen horses adds up pretty quick. Dr. Alma said 250 bales easily cost around $1,500 to $2,000. Since she's paying it forward, the owner of Yanta Farms, her supplier, is covering half the cost.

"I know the horses are going to be happy," Dr. Alma said. She plans to leave 100 bales at the Cypress Trails Equestrian Center before driving around the city to see if anyone else may need some.

"In helping someone else, there's a feeling there that you can't describe and you can't put a price on it, either," Dr. Alma said.

