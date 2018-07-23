A toddler from Uganda has been in San Antonio for a few weeks to have open heart surgery. She’s been doing well and will soon return home.

But before she goes, the organization HeartGift threw her a royal going away and birthday party at Morgan’s Wonderland. Komal will turn three years old later this month.

PREVIOUSLY: Ugandan toddler celebrates surgery to fix heart defect in San Antonio

She was in San Antonio for the surgery, which was not available in her home country. Jason Derscheid with HeartGift San Antonio said she will require some special care as she grows up, but she is “good to go now for the rest of her life.”

Eyewitness News photojournalist Jason Eggleston was there for her going-away/birthday party.

© 2018 KENS