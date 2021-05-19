'This is incredible' | Woman surprises parents with her acceptance letter to UIW School of Optometry

Their reaction? Priceless.

SAN ANTONIO — There's a heartwarming video circulating around the Twitter world with over 135,000 likes. And it's probably one of the best things you'll see today.

Gurjiv Comma told her parents she needed to film a video of them reading on camera for extra credit. But the paper they had in their hand was actually her acceptance letter into The University of the Incarnate Word Rosenberg School of Optometry.

Their reaction is great.

so i told my parents we were making a video for extra credit but what they actually read was my first acceptance into optometry school pic.twitter.com/zjTbcWnuXn — gurjiv comma (@jeeeverz) May 19, 2021

"Oh my God. This is incredible. Wow!" said her father. "San Antonio? Already?"

Her mother says, "What! You just had your interview today."

And Gurjiv responds, "I know, I just got the email like, an hour later!"

"Congratulations on your admission to the Rosenberg School of Optometry," the letter says.

And congrats Gurjiv from us at KENS 5 Eyewitness News!