'The world is a better place with you in it' | Little voices of cheer uplifting adults in school project

Teachers from a California elementary school put a hotline together with uplifting pre-recorded messages from the most adorable kindergartners.

SAN ANTONIO — Feeling sad, mad, angry or just plain bad? Well, some teeny voices are here to lift your spirits up.

Children at a California elementary school created a project where they made a hotline with pre-recorded messages of encouragement that callers can dial in to and listen to at anytime.

Here's how it works. Let's say you need a little boost, when you call the phone number, you'll press the menu option that corresponds with what you need in the moment.

If you are mad, frustrated or nervous, you'll press 1. If you need words of encouragement or life advice, you'll press 2. If you need a pep talk from kindergartners, you'll press 3 and if you need to hear kids laughing with delight, you'll press 4. You can also make a donation to the project by pressing 6. They also have these options in Spanish.

Let's say you have a job interview and you're feeling really nervous. Here are a few things you'll hear by pressing 2:

"Be grateful for yourself."

"Be you."

"Believe in yourself."

"It's okay to be different."

"Don't give up, power through."

"The world is a better place with you in it."

Maybe you're seething because someone cut you off in traffic, here are some of the options you'll hear in option 1:

"Take 3 deep breaths and think of things that make you happy."

"Just take 5 minutes off."

"If you're nervous go get your wallet and spend it [money] on ice cream and shoes." --- this child is on to something!

Or maybe it's one of those days where you just need a good ole pep-talk, we all have those days. By pressing option 3, you'll hear one message in unison.

"You can do it."

NPR says the project was put together by Jessica Martin and Asherah Weiss. Martin was inspired by her students positive attitudes despite everything they have been through.