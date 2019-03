SAN ANTONIO — Not all heroes wear capes, but "The Donut Boy" certainly does!

Tyler Carach, 11, will stop by the Public Safety Headquarters Saturday to thank SAPD officers for their service.

Carach earned the moniker "The Donut Boy" for his delivery of more than 75,000 donuts to officers across the country.

It's Tyler's way of thanking the officers for their dedication and service, "I proudly back the blue and proudly have your backs."