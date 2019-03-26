AUSTIN, Texas — For the past two years, a Chiweenie named Frank has been the main male dog in Amy Jones's life.

That changed a week and a half ago when Amy got a call from the Austin Animal Center.

"'We have your dog, Dibs, here at the shelter,' and I immediately started bawling," Jones said.

Mr. Dibs is a Chow-Labradorador mix Jones rescued eight years ago.

Because of Jones's long hours as a bartender, she left Mr. Dibs in the backyard.

One night, he dug his way out.

"And I never saw him again. I put up fliers around the neighborhood, I checked the shelters every few days and nothing came up," Jones said.

Mr. Dibs is now 14 years old and back with Jones — thanks to a tiny, rice-sized microchip that contained all her information.

Jennifer Olohan is the Communication and Media Manager for the Austin Animal Center. She said this reunion is one for the books.

"A reunion eight years in the making almost never happens. You know, we see 30 days, a week, maybe a couple of months. Every once in a while, we're see a couple of years, but I have never seen eight years," Olohan said. "It's really amazing."

Olohan and Jones both credit microchipping for Mr. Dibs's return.

"Had it not been for that, I would not have seen him again," Jones said.

Jones is especially grateful for Mr. Dibs' return because his health is failing.

"Mostly, our goal is to keep him comfortable until the time comes. He's in rough shape," she said.

So for now, he's getting a little extra TLC. And Jones is spending extra time with him whenever she can.

"I'm happy that I get these last bit of time with him, you know."

