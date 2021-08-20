San Antonio dentist helps war hero get his smile back

An Iraq War veteran who was losing his teeth was gifted a new set of pearly whites. Two local businesses provided the dental work for free.

Iraqi Freedom Veteran Tony Croley was a U.S. Army infantry team leader who served for 10 years. Croley was deployed two times and experienced violent missions overseas.

He recalled one time when he was walking through a neighborhood and a few men shot at his group. When he chased after them, the men ambushed and shot Croley six times.

As for his teeth loss, Croley suspects an anthrax vaccine given to him overseas caused him to develop this condition. Croley said his teeth began crumbling and began rotting. He said he’s used three teeth to chew food.

“It looks really bad. Some have related it to meth mouth. Some guys that have this problem get mistaken for that,” he said.

A nonprofit organization called RAW connected him to Advanced Smile Care in San Antonio. He drove from Houston to receive the dental care, and Willhite Dental Creations donated the dentures.

“I think it's the most amazing thing in the world. I would have never expected this. I wouldn’t ever expect anybody to do this,” Croley said.



“I am blessed to be in this position. And so I always want to pay it forward because, at least for me and all of us, there are people in our lives who have done that for us along the way,” said Dr. Tony Thomas of Advanced Smile Care.

Roughly $12,000 worth of work was done on Croley. He said his new smile will help him move forward with confidence.