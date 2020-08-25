Make a Wish: Teen cancer survivor gets birthday surprise

Three years ago, Mason Walling was fighting to stay alive. Now, he’s running a business and planning his future.

SAN ANTONIO — Mason Walling made a wish for his birthday. To his surprise, it was revealed in a way that had the 18-year-old floating on air.

“That is so cool! Oh my God, “ Walling gushed.

The budding landscaping entrepreneur is the owner of Big M’s Lawncare and Landscaping. He started the business after a fight with non-Hodgkins cancer. His mother, Roxan O’Brien, said her son’s cancer journey was not an easy one.

“Cancer is a rough disease for anybody,” She said. “It’s a lot for people to go through.”

May 2017 is the mark where his family got the news, and doctors moved into treatment mode.

Walling remembers the huge knot under his arm, losing hair, and even being a wheelchair user when the cancer cracked his kneecap in six places.

“I beat it November 27, 2019,” He said. “It’s really a blessing all God can do.”

When he got back up on his feet, Walling wanted to help with the financial burden of his medical bills and put some money toward college. His career path developed from a bad day at work.

“Honestly, I was working at Pizza Hut, and I was making eight dollars an hour. And I came home with like two dollars in tips one night,” He said. “I was pretty salty.”

He started mowing grass and yielding more income. O’Brien said pretty soon he was watching landscaping videos on YouTube and critiquing their lawn service.

Walling got a surprise on his 18th birthday from Make-A-Wish Central and South TX. They enlisted the help and resources of DeWinne Equipment Co, and Gravely Lawn Mowers. Walling got a brand new mower and a huge mobile trailer to store it. The Big M’s decal is set to go on both sides of his new trailer.

“We absolutely love wishes that invest in our kids’ futures---and that’s exactly what Mason’s wishes are doing,” Shelby Gil said.

Gil is the chief development officer for Make-A-Wish. She said due to the coronavirus, many of their travel-related wishes are put on hold. But unique wishes like Walling inspire hope, strength, and joy across Texas.

Walling is still going to college. He wants to major in horticulture.

“Something that makes me better at this,” He said.

His mother said they are going out to celebrate his milestone but expects the new lawnmower to dominate his week.

“I’m sure he’ll be checking out his lawnmower ---if not mowing my grass,” She said. “And probably his friend’s grass just to try it out before Thursday.”