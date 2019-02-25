SAN ANTONIO — For nearly 30 years, the Sunshine Kids Foundation has hosted a once-in-a lifetime adventure for teenage cancer patients. Last week, four San Antonio teens joined a group of 28 teenagers from across the U.S. in New Orleans for a much-needed break from hospital treatments.

For some, it’s not about the destination, but for Carson Barnes, it’s about how far he’s had to travel to get there. Carson was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and the Johnson High School senior said he had to miss out on so many everyday activities.

“He has shown tremendous perseverance, courage, and fight for the last two years under treatment,” said Carson’s mother, Kendra.

So the trip last week was a ray of hope for Carson, who went from cancer patient to superstar.

“The Sunshine organization picks a couple of kids from each hospital, and I was able to go out and have fun for a week instead of being stuck in the hospital,” Carson said. “The opportunity was once in a lifetime."

Carson joined four other area teenagers, and said the Sunshine Foundation made all the kids feel like celebrities.

From riding in the Mardi Gras parade to holding a baby alligator during a swamp tour, the kids said they had a great time.

“I just felt like I was important,” cancer patient Julian De La Garza said.

De La Garza recently completed his cancer treatments, but the Harlan High School junior said it wasn’t just about the fun.

“You got to make new friends, and new bonds with those people, like what you’re having to deal with the cancer and treatment, so it’s easier to connect with them,” he said.

And a week in the Big Easy meant the world to these kids who’ve seen hard times.

“It takes your mind off having cancer and you can just be a normal kid for a week,” Carson said.

“You have seen your child fight for their life, and you get to see the joy on their face just to be a kid to have fun, and experience that joy,” his mother said. “We really appreciate everything they did to make this trip so special for them."

Even though the trip is over, the memories will last a lifetime.

“It’s priceless,” said De La Garza.