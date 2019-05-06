SAN ANTONIO — John Garces reunited with his family Wednesday morning. He knew it was going to happen, but they did not.

“My heart is beating right now,” Garces said. “I’m kinda nervous.”

The 30-year-old is in the United States Army. He was deployed to South Korea seven months ago. He got a chance to come home for a month and wanted to make it count. His parents and the principal at his oldest son’s school helped him make his dream come true.

“It’s a weird feeling. But exciting feeling,” he said.

His youngest son, Giovanni, got the chance to see his father first. In two-year-old talk, gestures, hugs and kisses, Garces was overjoyed to see his boy at Vestal Elementary School.

“I don’t want to break down. But I do want to cry,” Garces said.

The soldier had to hold in the tears as he and Gio walked into the school’s library. His unsuspecting wife, Dalia, was in the facility under a rouse.

“Love you,” she said. She tearfully hugged her husband as he reciprocated “Love you” back to her. The final surprise awaited in his son’s Pre-K classroom. Garces’s oldest, 5-year-old John Jr., affectionately called John John, was nearly dumbfounded as his father walked into his classroom. He ran into his father’s arms.

“Hi baby. Hi baby. Love you,” Garces said.

His son’s class thanked Garces for his service. But their classmate held on to his father so tightly as tears rolled down his face he probably never heard them.

“It’s very difficult,” Garces said. “And I remember what I’m doing this for, and you know it’s them.”

The husband and father of two said during his time at home they’ll go fishing, to amusement parks, get some tacos and spend quality time together as a family.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Biden beats Trump in Texas, Quinnipiac University poll finds

'Baby Shark' to get TV series on Nickelodeon

'Adulting 101' classes teach kids how to survive in the 'real world' after graduating high school

Climate change could pose 'existential risk to civilization' by 2050, report says