Robert Johnson is known to many as the 'Omelet Man.' He's been working for St. Mary's food service provider for 36 years.

"We've known him for four years and he's there every morning and he's just a special person in the community here," Andres Goana said.

Goana was one of many students who knew something was wrong when Johnson didn't show up for work on Monday. The community learned that while heading to work early Friday morning, Johnson was robbed and assaulted by three young men.

"From the first time we heard it, everybody was obviously very distraught," Goana said.

Johnson suffered several injuries and has since been unable to work.

"We kind of banned together with a couple of friends and said, 'We have to do something about this,'" he said.

Goana, along with two other students, created a GoFundMe page to help their friend and beloved cook in need.

"Within the first four hours, we just saw a tremendous response," said Andrew Jazbani, a senior at St. Mary's. "And it just showed us and the St. Mary's community how important he really is to our community, just seeing how the numbers keep jumping up. And I know that shows Robert just how much we love and appreciate him."

Students, faculty, and alumni are all sending donations and well wishes to the man who has brought smiles to many on campus.

"There's no better feeling than really trying to help somebody you care about.," Goana said.

St. Mary's University released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

Robert Johnson has been a valuable member of our St. Mary's University community as a longtime employee of Aramark, the campus' food service provider. We wish him a full recovery and hope to have him back on campus soon. We are proud of our faculty, staff and students for stepping up and personally contributing to the student-led effort to raise funds.

