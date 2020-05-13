AUSTIN, Texas — A hospital can be a scary place right now, especially for those who work there.

"I can't ever think of a time when we've been afraid to come to work," said Laura Evans, the director of women's services at St. David's South Austin Medical Center. "This has been a rough situation for everybody."

She's seen firsthand how it can be something so simple that makes someone's day.

"People in the hospital have really supported those on the front line. You know, we're all considered front line workers but there's some more so than others," said Evans. "We have done a couple of things just to show our appreciation for those working in the ICU and on the medical floors who are in direct contact with this scary situation."

The nurses in women's services have been writing letters letting them know that they're thinking about them, writing notes like, "You're amazing," and "Take care of yourself." They've also sent snacks and drinks for the nurses to enjoy on their tough shifts.

"This has brought out a lot of good in all of us," said Evans. "We wanted to let them know they weren't alone in the hospital. They may feel alone but there a lot of people here that support them."

Even when things seem their darkest, there's always something good that can come from it.

"We are fortunate to be able to help people in this time. I know there's also a lot of people who want to help, and we get to help every day, and that's why I feel very lucky," she added. "You know, anyone who's in fear, it helps to know you're not by yourself."

