SEGUIN, Texas — Robyn Adams lives in a quiet neighborhood in Seguin, and she's been filling the sidewalks with colorful creations. It started with a drawing in her own driveway and an offer to her neighbors to provide similar chalk art for them. Dozens of requests later, Adams has drawn everything from Pikachu to a zombie unicorn to Frozen's Olaf.

It's her way of spreading smiles to her neighbors during heavy times.

Adams is a face painter by trade, but the coronavirus pandemic has turned what's usually her busiest season into a complete dry spell. She turned to sidewalk art to fulfill her need for a creative outlet.

"I personally think it's just a good way to be relevant in the middle of being told that you're non-essential. Bringing color to the middle of this quarantine thing is just... to me it's very helpful," Adams says.

Robyn Adams works on a sidewalk chalk drawing.

Mat Gaskins

Robyn Adams draws with chalk.

Mat Gaskins

Adams's husband is working from home, and they already homeschooled their children. She says the family has been finding creative ways to stay sane during the pandemic.

Adams says she doesn't know how long she will continue creating the sidewalk art, but she wants to continue it as long as she can. She isn't asking for money for the drawings, although some neighbors have donated to help her recoup the cost of the supplies.

Ultimately, while she waits to return to her normal artistic career, Adams wants to use this opportunity to provide a service that brings joy.