RICHMOND, VA. — Because no one, not even shelter animals, should be alone on Thanksgiving!

An animal shelter in Richmond, Virginia is looking for families who are willing to foster one of their animals for the week of Thanksgiving.

The shelter wrote that they are currently looking for foster families that are not traveling and willing to pick up a dog for cat on the 18th of this month and foster until the 28th or find a forever home with your holiday guests (or you!)

Richmond Animal Care and Control said they'll provide the food/crate and you just need to provide the love!

© 2018 WCNC