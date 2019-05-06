SAN ANTONIO — Two local kids and their mother got a very special surprise Wednesday morning at Vestal Elementary on the south side.

U.S. Army soldier John Garces had been deployed in South Korea for the past seven months. He returned home and surprised his son and wife before surprising his other son in his Pre-K classroom.

Garces will be home for the next month and plans to spend time with his family, visit the beach and, of course, eat plenty of tacos.

