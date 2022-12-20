Soldier surprises sister at elementary school after six months in basic training

San Antonio ISD shared the sweet moment to their YouTube page in a video which has hundreds of views.

SAN ANTONIO — A solider home from basic training surprised her sister younger sister at Hillcrest Elementary.

The soldier had been in basic training for six months. As she entered through the doors of the gym, her little sister can be seen running into her sister's arm and tearfully embracing her.

What a sweet and memorable moment! You can watch the video here.

---

