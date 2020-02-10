Puerto Rican makes history as the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome

“Dream big. Inside and out, there are no limits!”

Orgullo Boricua! Sofía Jirau becomes the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down Syndrome.

“I dreamed it, I worked for it and now it is a dream come true. I can finally share my secret…I’m the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down Syndrome!”, said Jirau when she made the announcement on her Instagram account on Monday.

According to El Nuevo Día, a newspaper from Puerto Rico, in March 2019, Jirau started a business project with the goal to conquer big stages in the modeling world.

The website of the 25-year-old model says that her goal is to “show people around the world that there are no limits and encourage them to fight for their own dreams”.

Jirau debuted as a model on March 26, 2019, on her 23rd birthday, according to her website.

On February 10, 2020, she modeled at New York Fashion Week.