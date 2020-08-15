'Being out on the water again, it just feels fantastic' | Sharing positivity out on the lake

Sharing good news and positivity, it's what Hank Cavagnaro does each week. This week he went out on a paddle board on Lady Bird Lake.

AUSTIN, Texas — Another week, another chance to spread some positivity – you may have seen where I go out and ask people to share their good news. This week, I took to the water and got out on Town Lake.

Here are some of the responses I got from people in this conversation.

"I've been out here every day but two," said Jonas Hertz, who was on the kayak he bought a month ago. "My God, Thor was up there thundering. If it's thundering I don't want to come outside."

"I was accepted into a master's program yesterday," said Ricardo Rodriguez.

"Where?" I replied.

"Our Lady of the Lake University," he said.

"Our friends just got a puppy and we did puppy play dates," said Brian Wierenga. "With it being quarantine, everyone seems like they've been getting dogs right now."

"I got a good job offer in El Paso, Texas, to actually use my bachelor's degree, so I plan on going back and forth because I love Austin," said Rodriguez.

"Being back and being out on the water again, it just feels fantastic," said Hertz. "Sometimes you just need to look for happiness, and sometimes, like times like these times right now ... everybody out here has one reason to be happy. Everybody is out here having a good time."

"We've been able to go to all these new restaurants that normally wouldn't have takeout, or because there's nothing else to do besides eating food," said Wierenga.

"I feel like we're starting to get back into a routine," said Savannah Wierenga.