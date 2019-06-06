SAN ANTONIO — Twenty-eight youth campers from across the country met up in San Antonio Tuesday morning for a close-up animal encounter at SeaWorld’s Beluga Stadium.

Beluga whales raced to meet the happy campers at the pool’s edge just in time for pictures and videos.

“We start the week and kids have wigs on or kids aren’t taking their shirts off. They’re hiding their scars,” said Karen Marable," a registered nurse from Roanoke, Virgina. “By day three, there aren’t any wigs in sight; the shirts have come off, the scars are being bragged about. So much of their childhood has been taken from them by what they’re going through, so to be able to come here…it’s an amazing opportunity.”

Sunshine Kids Foundation said its goal is to help put smiles on the faces of kids with cancer. SeaWorld’s open doors led many to smiles and a few others to tears.

Twelve-year-old James Moledor was diagnosed with Leukemia in November of last year. He was overwhelmed at the thought of all the support he’s received since then.

“I’ve met so many amazing people who have made this so much easier, and just…amazing how many wonderful people there are in the world who hear so much about us and I’m just thankful for everything that has been done for me,” he said.

Marable told KENS 5 SeaWorld treated their entire group as royalty, providing an experience unlike any other. Some of the young people in the program have received terminal diagnoses, and opportunities like the one experienced Thursday was a dream come true.

To learn more about Sunshine Kids Foundation or the National Sunshine Kids Texas Hill Country Adventures, click here.