San Antonio WW II veteran celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends

SAN ANTONIO — A big celebration took place on the southeast-side of San Antonio on Saturday.

A veteran from both World War II and Korea, Tommy Green, turned 100 years old, and celebrated the milestone with family and friends.

The San Antonio native was all smiles at the Little Red Barn Steakhouse, where a large group joined the centenarian to shower him with love and goodies on his special day.

Mr. Green was born on January 5, 1923 and as soon as he turned 18, he joined the US Army. He later moved into the Army Air Corp and went on to serve 32 years in the military.

He retired as a Master Sergeant after 22 years of active duty service and served another 10 years in civil service.

Green said re-enlist today if he could.

He was married to his wife Phyllis for 64 years beofre she passed away in 2016. Green has two children, one grandchild, three great-grandchildren and an adopted son in Floresville.

"He is loved by all who meet him because of his kind heart, his love for family, and others," said Melinda Fletcher.

When asked what's the secret to living such a long. healthy life, Green said faith in God and prayers answered.

Join us in wishing Mr Green a very happy birthday!

