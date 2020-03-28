SAN ANTONIO — While many schools have closed down through April due to the spread of coronavirus, that doesn't mean the learning or the teaching has stopped.

Despite school closures, school is most definitely back in session, even if that means teaching and learning from a distance.

Teachers from Ogden School District wanted to share more with their students about online learning and what better way to do that than with a music video inspired by Lizzo's Truth Hurts?

Truth Hurts: Online Learning at Ogden